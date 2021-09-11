Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $117.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $107.93 and a 1-year high of $156.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

