Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,909 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PICK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $4,427,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $627,000.

PICK stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29.

