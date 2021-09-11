Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

