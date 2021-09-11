Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 639,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.