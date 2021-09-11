Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $35,735,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 98.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $162.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

