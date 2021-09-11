Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,764 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grifols during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

