Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 188.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 162.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,652.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

