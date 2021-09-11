Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

