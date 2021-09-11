Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,879 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Veritex worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,250 shares of company stock worth $1,285,604 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.