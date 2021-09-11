Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,879 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Veritex worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,250 shares of company stock worth $1,285,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

