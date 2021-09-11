Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 978.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,917 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 922,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 535,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th.

Shares of RADI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.