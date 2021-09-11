Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,700 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $52,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. NWI Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 160.8% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:AA opened at $49.50 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

