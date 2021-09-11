Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Insperity worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

