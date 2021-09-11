Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $28,403,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $24,651,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

CSTL opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,702 shares of company stock worth $11,690,313. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

