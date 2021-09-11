Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $52.81 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -352.07.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.