Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after acquiring an additional 75,428 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

