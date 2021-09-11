Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.