Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

POWI stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.27.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.