Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,644 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

ECL stock opened at $225.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.85. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

