Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 352,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $892.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

