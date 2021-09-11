Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of The Chemours at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

