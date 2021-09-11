Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,602,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 561,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,652.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

