Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 896,008 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CP shares. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

CP opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

