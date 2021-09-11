Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,820 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

CP opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

