Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,766. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

