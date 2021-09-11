Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after buying an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,996,000 after buying an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

