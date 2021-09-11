Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,237 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Insperity worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.