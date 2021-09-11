Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 18,083 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Hibbett Sports worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,335,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $3,245,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.
In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
