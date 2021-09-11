Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 250,637 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,637 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $71.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

