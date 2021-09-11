Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 29,720 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.