Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 32,300 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.81 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.