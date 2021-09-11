Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 44,943 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,943 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.44 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.