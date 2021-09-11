Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,338 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of EnerSys worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 142,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENS opened at $79.87 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.