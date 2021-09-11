Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Global X Silver Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

