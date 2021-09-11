Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 352,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,091 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 852,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 843,554 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $4,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.56. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

