Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $34,684,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145,665 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

