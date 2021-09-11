Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LiveRamp worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

