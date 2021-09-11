Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

GMAB stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

