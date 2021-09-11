Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

