Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Magnite worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.83 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.