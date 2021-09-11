Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,380 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 37,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

