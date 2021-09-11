MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Capitalization Hits $7.05 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $922,721.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00006318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00181553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,260.85 or 0.99869230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.98 or 0.07122628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00860136 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.