Maker (MKR) Price Hits $2,857.35 on Major Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $2,857.35 or 0.06321712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $114.16 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00059290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043021 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

