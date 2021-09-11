Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $164.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.54 million and the highest is $164.30 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $149.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $647.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $162.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.