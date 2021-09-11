Maple Price Reaches $10.33 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Maple has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $375,437.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00022693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00162577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

