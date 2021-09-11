Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the period. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.89 during trading on Friday. 160,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

