Marlin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $88.98 million and $636.70 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00129477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00183525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,535.20 or 1.00051519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.94 or 0.07123306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.00874606 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading



