Maro (MARO) Market Cap Achieves $59.88 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Maro has a total market cap of $59.88 million and $3.05 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 949,363,621 coins and its circulating supply is 492,338,465 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

