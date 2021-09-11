Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

