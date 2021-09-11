Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0474 on Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $738,815.38 and $539.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Masari has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,133.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.30 or 0.07225916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.07 or 0.01404879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00394414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00125992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00552210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.78 or 0.00511320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.25 or 0.00343988 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

